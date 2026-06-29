Rising Star Rafael Jodar Shines at Wimbledon Debut

Carlos Alcaraz Is Back Home Nursing A Wrist Injury And Retired Great Rafa Nadal Might Be Lounging On His Boat Off The Coast Of Mallorca But Spain Has Yet Another Wimbledon Contender In The Shape Of Powerful Teenager Rafael Jodar The Yearold Made His Main Draw Debut At The All England Club On Monday And Looked Immediately At Home In His First Professional Match On A Grass Court As He Eased To A Victory Over British Wildcard Felix Gill Facing A Callow Spaniard In The First Match On A Lush Court Three Might Have Been Seen As An Opportunity For Thranked Gill To Cause An Upset Against The Rd Seed But That Never Looked Remotely Likely As Jodar Emulated Twotime Wimbledon Champions Alcaraz And Nadal By Reaching The Second Round As A Teenaged Debutant It Was A Very Tough Match And Felix Played Very Well

Rafael Jodar, a 19-year-old tennis prodigy from Spain, made an impressive Grand Slam debut during Wimbledon, overpowering British wildcard Felix Gill in straight sets 6-3, 6-3, 7-5.

Jodar showcased a blend of powerful baseline strokes and a potent serve that solidified his win, reminiscent of the acclaimed performances of Spanish greats like Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz.

Ranked around the 23rd seed, Jodar broke through early Wimbledon rounds with determination, setting up a challenging next round against seasoned Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, hinting at his steady rise in the tennis world.