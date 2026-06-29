Wimbledon Day One: Stars Shine on the Grass Courts

Highlights Of The First Day At Wimbledon On Monday Times Gmt Pegula And Bencic Advance Swiss Th Seed Belinda Bencic

The opening day of Wimbledon witnessed a series of thrilling matches under the sunny skies of the All England Club as the tournament commenced with high expectations from players and fans.

In the women's category, Swiss player Belinda Bencic showcased a commanding performance, swiftly defeating Mika Stojsavljevic with a 6-2, 6-1 victory. American fourth seed Jessica Pegula faced a tougher challenge but managed to overcome Darja Vidmanova with a 7-5, 6-3 win, displaying resilience on grass.

On the men's side, Hungarian Marton Fucsovics advanced after opponent Luca van Assche retired. The stage is now set for another round of thrilling encounters, with star players like Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic ready to captivate audiences in the coming days.