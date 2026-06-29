Wimbledon Day One: Young Stars Shine as Seasoned Players Struggle

Highlights Of The First Day At Wimbledon On Monday Times Gmt Maiden Wimbledon Wins For Jodar And Jovic Nineteenyearold Spaniard Rafa Jodar Reached The Second Round On His Wimbledon Debut With A Win Over British Wildcard Felix Gill Denis Shapovalov

The first day at Wimbledon saw an exciting mix of breakthroughs and setbacks. Nineteen-year-old Spaniard Rafa Jodar made an impressive debut by securing his first win against British wildcard Felix Gill.

Meanwhile, in the women's draw, American Iva Jovic also claimed her maiden victory, defeating Jaqueline Cristian with a decisive performance. The day was not without drama, as Denis Shapovalov retired from his match, granting Pablo Carreno Busta his first Wimbledon win after several futile attempts.

Seasoned contenders, such as Swiss player Belinda Bencic and American Jessica Pegula, successfully advanced, highlighting their form and determination as they swept past their opponents. The opening day set a thrilling tone for the rest of the tournament at the All England Club.