France on Alert: Heatwave Emergency Plan Activated

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu Said On Monday He Was Keeping The Countrys Health Emergency Response Plan

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu declared on Monday that the nation's health emergency response plan, ORSAN, would remain at its highest operational level due to the potential reoccurrence of a heatwave.

Lecornu made this announcement at the outset of a governmental crisis meeting, which was convened to evaluate France's response to the severe heatwave experienced over the past week.

The meeting's agenda also included discussions on formulating strategies to enhance preparations for future heatwave events, ensuring that the country remains resilient in the face of climate challenges.