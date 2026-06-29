Drama Unfolds on First Day of Wimbledon: Upsets and Triumphs on the Grass

Highlights Of The First Day At Wimbledon On Monday Times Gmt Medvedev Takes Down Cilic Twotime Semifinalist Daniil Medvedev Cruised Past Former Us Open Champion And Wimbledon Finalist Marin Cilic The Russian Eighth Seed Advanced Comfortably After Suffering A Shock Firstround Exit At Wimbledon Last Year Sinner And Osaka Advance Top Seed And World Number One Jannik Sinner Survived A Stern Firstround Test Against Miomir Kecmanovic

The first day of Wimbledon was marked by intense matches and surprising results. Daniil Medvedev, a two-time semi-finalist, secured a commanding win over Marin Cilic, a former Wimbledon finalist, in straight sets. Medvedev's victory comes after a shocking first-round exit last year.

Elsewhere, Jannik Sinner, the world number one, overcame a tough challenge against Miomir Kecmanovic. Despite trailing by a set twice, Sinner battled back to claim a five-set victory. Naomi Osaka also progressed, starting her Wimbledon campaign with a straight-sets win over Elsa Jacquemot.

However, it wasn't a great day for everyone. British hopes took a hit as Cam Norrie was defeated by American qualifier Michael Zheng, and fellow Brit Jack Draper withdrew due to injury. Other notable exits included 11th seed Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev, while players like Jessica Pegula and Belinda Bencic advanced to the next round.