Thrilling Triumphs and Shocking Exits: Wimbledon Day 1 Recap

Highlights Of The First Day At Wimbledon On Monday Times Gmt Djokovic Battles Past Wu Novak Djokovic Began His Hunt For A Recordequalling Eighth Wimbledon Title And Standalone Th Grand Slam Crown With A Win Over Chinas Wu Yibing Gauff And Andreeva Through To Second Round American Coco Gauff Brushed Aside Concerns Over Her Grasscourt Pedigree With A Commanding Victory Over Germanys Tamara Korpatsch

The first day of Wimbledon delivered a mix of excitement and upsets. Novak Djokovic began his quest for an eighth title with a victory over China's Wu Yibing. Meanwhile, Coco Gauff made an impressive start, securing her first Wimbledon win in two years against Tamara Korpatsch of Germany.

On the women's side, Aryna Sabalenka and Mirra Andreeva breezed into the second round. Daniil Medvedev marked his return with a win over Marin Cilic. In contrast, there were notable eliminations, including Cam Norrie and Casper Ruud, who fell to unexpected challengers.

With Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu out due to injuries, British hopes were dashed as Michael Zheng stunned Norrie. The day's action underscored both the unpredictability and the thrilling nature of the tournament.