Taiwans President Lai Chingte Warned Military Cadets On Tuesday Not To Succumb To Chinas Spying Activities And To Defend Freedom And Democracy

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te called on military cadets to stay vigilant against Chinese espionage while speaking at a graduation ceremony at Fu Hsing Kang College in Taipei. This Cold War-era institution was originally established to teach against communism.

President Lai emphasized the importance of defending democracy and remaining loyal amid China's military activities and espionage around Taiwan. He urged the graduates to recognize enemy threats and uphold national sovereignty and security.

The event was attended by ambassadors from countries supporting Taiwan and reinforced Taiwan's stance that it is not subordinate to China. Fu Hsing Kang College continues to symbolize Taiwan's anti-communist sentiments, initially instilled during a turbulent historical period.