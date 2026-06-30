Taiwan's President Urges Military Cadets to Resist China's Espionage

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te addressed military cadets, urging them to defend freedom against Chinese espionage. He emphasized China's continued military operations around Taiwan and the importance of loyalty and awareness among soldiers. The event took place at Fu Hsing Kang College, a historically anti-communist institution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taiwans President Lai Chingte Warned Military Cadets On Tuesday Not To Succumb To Chinas Spying Activities And To Defend Freedom And Democracy | Updated: 30-06-2026 09:08 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 09:08 IST
Taiwan's President Urges Military Cadets to Resist China's Espionage
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Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te called on military cadets to stay vigilant against Chinese espionage while speaking at a graduation ceremony at Fu Hsing Kang College in Taipei. This Cold War-era institution was originally established to teach against communism.

President Lai emphasized the importance of defending democracy and remaining loyal amid China's military activities and espionage around Taiwan. He urged the graduates to recognize enemy threats and uphold national sovereignty and security.

The event was attended by ambassadors from countries supporting Taiwan and reinforced Taiwan's stance that it is not subordinate to China. Fu Hsing Kang College continues to symbolize Taiwan's anti-communist sentiments, initially instilled during a turbulent historical period.

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