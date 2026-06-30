Germany's World Cup Exit Sparks VAR Controversy

In a shocking FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match, Germany fell to Paraguay in a penalty shootout after a controversial VAR decision overturned a late German goal. Thomas Muller publicly criticized the VAR call, claiming it robbed Germany of a legitimate extra-time winner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 09:59 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 09:59 IST
Germany's World Cup Exit Sparks VAR Controversy
Germany players look dejected after Nick Woltemade has his penalty saved during the penalty shootout (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In a dramatic turn of events at the FIFA World Cup 2026, Germany's campaign came to an unexpected end following a penalty shootout loss to Paraguay. The match, held in the Round of 32, witnessed a disputed VAR decision that disallowed an extra-time goal by Jonathan Tah, a decision that ignited intense debate.

The game took a controversial twist in the 101st minute when Jonathan Tah appeared to secure Germany's place in the Round of 16 with a crucial header. Celebrations were short-lived as the referee, Jalal Jayed of Morocco, was advised to reassess the situation via the pitch-side monitor. The VAR review concluded that Waldemar Anton impeded Paraguay’s goalkeeper, Orlando Gill, leading to the goal being disallowed.

Renowned player Thomas Muller, speaking to Magenta TV, did not hold back his criticism, describing the decision as a 'daylight robbery' on football’s grandest stage. He expressed dismay over what he perceived as an unwarranted intervention by VAR, lamenting that it deprived Germany of a vital World Cup moment.

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