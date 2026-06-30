Germany's World Cup Exit Sparks VAR Controversy

In a dramatic turn of events at the FIFA World Cup 2026, Germany's campaign came to an unexpected end following a penalty shootout loss to Paraguay. The match, held in the Round of 32, witnessed a disputed VAR decision that disallowed an extra-time goal by Jonathan Tah, a decision that ignited intense debate.

The game took a controversial twist in the 101st minute when Jonathan Tah appeared to secure Germany's place in the Round of 16 with a crucial header. Celebrations were short-lived as the referee, Jalal Jayed of Morocco, was advised to reassess the situation via the pitch-side monitor. The VAR review concluded that Waldemar Anton impeded Paraguay’s goalkeeper, Orlando Gill, leading to the goal being disallowed.

Renowned player Thomas Muller, speaking to Magenta TV, did not hold back his criticism, describing the decision as a 'daylight robbery' on football’s grandest stage. He expressed dismay over what he perceived as an unwarranted intervention by VAR, lamenting that it deprived Germany of a vital World Cup moment.