Aston Martin's Revved-Up Comeback: Alonso Eyes Another Season

Aston Martin Boss Adrian Newey Hopes A Major Car Upgrade Planned For Next Months Hungarian Grand Prix Will Keep Fernando Alonso Racing For The Formula One Team Next Season Alonso

Aston Martin, led by renowned designer Adrian Newey, is gearing up for a significant car upgrade ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix next month. This move aims to persuade double world champion Fernando Alonso to continue racing for the team in the upcoming Formula One season.

The challenging season, marked by a single point score in eight rounds, is attributed to issues with a non-competitive Honda engine and an overweight car. Both Alonso and fellow driver Lance Stroll will benefit from the upgrades featuring a revised aerodynamic package and a targeted weight reduction.

Newey, who joined Aston Martin from Red Bull, emphasized the importance of showing clear progress to retain Alonso. Despite battling personal health challenges, Newey remains optimistic, noting that future investments in engineering simulation tools will yield substantial advancements later this year.