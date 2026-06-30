Smaran Ravichandran Reflects on IPL Learning Journey and Ranji Triumphs

Smaran Ravichandran, who currently leads Shivamogga Yodhas in the Maharaja Trophy 2026, described his stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) during the IPL 2026 as a transformative experience. Despite a modest performance of 19 runs over four innings, Ravichandran emphasized the learning opportunity presented by sharing a dressing room with acclaimed players like Ishan Kishan and Pat Cummins, which broadened his perspective on the game.

Reflecting on his experiences in the Indian domestic circuit, Ravichandran noted that playing alongside senior cricketer KL Rahul in Karnataka's Ranji Trophy campaign significantly boosted the team's confidence. Their interactions helped Karnataka reach the finals, although they ultimately lost to Jammu & Kashmir. Ravichandran credited the strategic insights and encouragement from Rahul as pivotal in enhancing his clarity and positivity on the field.

While he has yet to meet his cricket idol, Kumar Sangakkara, Ravichandran maintains admiration for the Sri Lankan legend. As he continues leading his team in the Maharaja Trophy, he hopes to incorporate the lessons learned from both IPL and Ranji for a successful cricketing future.