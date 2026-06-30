Ecuador Faces Power Outages After Substation Explosion

Ecuador Is Experiencing Power Outages In Various Provinces After An Explosion At A Power Substation

An explosion at the Paute Molino substation has led to widespread power outages across various provinces in Ecuador. The national power authority confirmed the incident in a statement released on Tuesday.

The Ecuadorean Electricity Corporation reported that the explosion occurred in the early morning hours. As a result, the Paute Integral complex, which is one of the country's key hydroelectric plants, has been taken offline.

While the power corporation has acknowledged the situation, they have not yet provided details on which provinces have been directly impacted by these outages.