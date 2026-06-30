Boulter's Wimbledon Exit Adds to Britain's Misery

Britain's struggles at Wimbledon took another hit as Katie Boulter lost in the first round, making her the 11th home player to exit early. Despite some hope with Katie Swan's victory, injuries and defeats marred the British presence in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Britains Woeful Start To Wimbledon Continued On Tuesday As Katie Boulter Became The Th Home Player To Crash Out In The First Round | Updated: 30-06-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 17:53 IST
Boulter's Wimbledon Exit Adds to Britain's Misery
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The dismal performance of British players at Wimbledon continued on Tuesday when Katie Boulter became the 11th local player to bow out in the first round, losing 6-4, 6-2 to debutant Tyra Caterina Grant.

Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper were sidelined by injuries, reducing the initial lineup of 19 British players. By the time Boulter lost against Grant, only eight players remained in contention.

The previous day, the home country experienced their worst performance this century at Wimbledon, highlighted by British No. 1 Cameron Norrie's defeat. However, there was a glimmer of hope as Katie Swan secured a victory, keeping British spirits alive in the tournament.

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