Boulter's Wimbledon Exit Adds to Britain's Misery

Britains Woeful Start To Wimbledon Continued On Tuesday As Katie Boulter Became The Th Home Player To Crash Out In The First Round

The dismal performance of British players at Wimbledon continued on Tuesday when Katie Boulter became the 11th local player to bow out in the first round, losing 6-4, 6-2 to debutant Tyra Caterina Grant.

Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper were sidelined by injuries, reducing the initial lineup of 19 British players. By the time Boulter lost against Grant, only eight players remained in contention.

The previous day, the home country experienced their worst performance this century at Wimbledon, highlighted by British No. 1 Cameron Norrie's defeat. However, there was a glimmer of hope as Katie Swan secured a victory, keeping British spirits alive in the tournament.