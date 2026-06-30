Wimbledon Day Two: A Mix of Victories and Upsets

Highlights Of The Second Day At Wimbledon On Tuesday Times Gmt De Minaur Into Round Two Fifth Seed Alex De Minaur Progressed To The Second Round With A Commanding Victory Over Argentinas Roman Andres Burruchaga After Edging A Tight Openingset Tiebreak

Day two of Wimbledon was filled with anticipation and excitement as several key players took to the courts, providing both triumphs and unexpected upsets.

Fifth seed Alex de Minaur showcased his prowess with a decisive win against Roman Andres Burruchaga, progressing to the second round in straight sets. Meanwhile, 2024 finalist Jasmine Paolini staged a remarkable comeback after a challenging start against Robin Montgomery, turning the match around to secure her place in the tournament's next phase.

Amanda Anisimova advanced smoothly with a win over Lina Gjorcheska, while Katie Boulter’s unexpected defeat marked another disappointment for the British contingent, continuing a challenging tournament start for local players.