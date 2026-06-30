Wimbledon Day 2 Highlights: Thrilling Matches and Unforeseen Upsets

The second day at Wimbledon saw gripping matches as Iga Swiatek advanced after a challenging game against Taylor Townsend. Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, and Amanda Anisimova secured victories, while Jasmine Paolini staged a spectacular comeback. Meanwhile, British hope Katie Boulter exited early, marking a disappointing day for home fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Highlights Of The Second Day At Wimbledon On Tuesday Times Gmt Swiatek Advances Third Seed Iga Swiatek Survived A Stern Test From American Taylor Townsend | Updated: 30-06-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 20:24 IST
Wimbledon Day 2 Highlights: Thrilling Matches and Unforeseen Upsets
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The second day of Wimbledon offered spectators a thrilling spectacle of tennis matches marked by upsets and dramatic victories. Reigning champion Iga Swiatek had to dig deep to overcome a second-set slump against Taylor Townsend, eventually securing her place in the next round with a 6-1 2-6 6-3 win.

Taylor Fritz demonstrated a more straightforward journey to the next stage, defeating Dusan Lajovic with a decisive 6-3 6-4 6-3 victory. Alex de Minaur also progressed comfortably, overpowering Roman Andres Burruchaga with a 7-6(5) 6-1 6-0 result.

In contrast, Jasmine Paolini fought back from a 0-6 start against Robin Montgomery to win 0-6 6-4 7-5. Meanwhile, Amanda Anisimova cruised past Lina Gjorcheska to advance. British hopes dimmed further as Katie Boulter exited in the first round, joining other eliminated compatriots.

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