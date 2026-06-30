Harshit Rana: India's Emerging ODI Bowling Prodigy

In a remarkable endorsement, former Indian cricket opener Abhinav Mukund has singled out pacer Harshit Rana as India's standout ODI bowler over the past two to three years. Mukund, who played seven Tests for India, made these remarks during an appearance on 'The Great Indian Cricket Show' aired on Doordarshan.

Mukund highlighted the strategic importance of balancing bowling variations with vital lower-order batting depth. He contrasted the roles of players like Nitish Kumar Reddy and Hardik Pandya, underscoring why Rana deserves a pivotal position in the one-day international lineup. According to Mukund, the young pacer's batting prowess solidifies his spot, as the team management sees him as a capable number eight batsman.

Harshit Rana's ODI statistics back Mukund's acclaim; he has claimed 26 wickets in 14 games, with a bowling average of 27.38 and an economy rate of 6.21. During the recent T20I series against Ireland, Rana demonstrated his consistency with four wickets, including an impressive 3/24. As both Nitish Kumar and Hardik Pandya contend with injuries, opportunities have opened up for talents like all-rounder Suryansh Shedge to step into international fixtures.