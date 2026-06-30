Harshit Rana: India's Emerging ODI Bowling Prodigy

Abhinav Mukund, former Indian cricket opener, praises Harshit Rana as India's best ODI bowler in recent years. Speaking on Doordarshan's 'The Great Indian Cricket Show,' he emphasized Rana's potential and adaptability, citing his dual capability as a lower-order batsman, crucial for India's team balance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 19:50 IST
Harshit Rana: India's Emerging ODI Bowling Prodigy
Harshit Rana. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a remarkable endorsement, former Indian cricket opener Abhinav Mukund has singled out pacer Harshit Rana as India's standout ODI bowler over the past two to three years. Mukund, who played seven Tests for India, made these remarks during an appearance on 'The Great Indian Cricket Show' aired on Doordarshan.

Mukund highlighted the strategic importance of balancing bowling variations with vital lower-order batting depth. He contrasted the roles of players like Nitish Kumar Reddy and Hardik Pandya, underscoring why Rana deserves a pivotal position in the one-day international lineup. According to Mukund, the young pacer's batting prowess solidifies his spot, as the team management sees him as a capable number eight batsman.

Harshit Rana's ODI statistics back Mukund's acclaim; he has claimed 26 wickets in 14 games, with a bowling average of 27.38 and an economy rate of 6.21. During the recent T20I series against Ireland, Rana demonstrated his consistency with four wickets, including an impressive 3/24. As both Nitish Kumar and Hardik Pandya contend with injuries, opportunities have opened up for talents like all-rounder Suryansh Shedge to step into international fixtures.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormuz

Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormu...

Global
4
Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Stories

Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Storie...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

Machines in the Field, Fewer Hands at Work: South Africa’s 4IR Farm Dilemma

AI in Healthcare Delivers Real Results, but WHO Says Better Policies Will Decide Its Global Success

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026