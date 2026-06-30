Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Political Tensions Across India

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls commenced with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) conducting door-to-door visits in Delhi, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand. This move rekindled political friction between the ruling and opposition factions on Tuesday. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta urged residents to complete and submit their enumeration forms, emphasizing the exercise's importance in ensuring accurate voter lists.

Concerns over the electoral revision process prompted the INDIA bloc, including key players like the Aam Aadmi Party and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, to petition the Chief Justice of India, alleging that the SIR process could potentially disenfranchise voters. This joint effort follows recent political realignments within the opposition and underscores underlying tensions regarding the Election Commission's actions.

Amidst mounting criticism, BJP figures defended the revision process as a necessary measure for maintaining voter integrity. The Congress party, while advocating participation, accused the process of being influenced by central government motives. As the review unfolds, electoral politics continue to stir debate, with significant implications on upcoming elections.