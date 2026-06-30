Lucas Paqueta's Injury Blow During World Cup Triumph

Brazil Midfielder Lucas Paqueta Suffered A Muscle Injury To The Back Of His Left Thigh During Their Victory Over Japan In The World Cup Round Of On Monday

Brazil's World Cup aspirations have hit a hurdle as midfielder Lucas Paqueta suffered a significant muscle injury during their round of 32 match against Japan on Monday.

The Brazilian FA, in an announcement on Tuesday, confirmed that Paqueta's injury is located at the back of his left thigh.

The incident occurred amid Brazil's victorious 2-1 encounter, adding a concerning note to their hard-fought triumph over Japan.