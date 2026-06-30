Australia's Women Seek Seventh T20 World Cup Title After Semi-Final Triumph

Australia Moved A Step Closer To A Recordextending Seventh Womens T World Cup Title After Beating West Indies By Eight Wickets In The First Semifinal At The Oval On Tuesday Chasing For Victory

In a dominant display, Australia secured a spot in the Women's T20 World Cup final by defeating the West Indies by eight wickets at The Oval on Tuesday. Chasing 126 runs, Australia overcame early setbacks with a stellar performance from Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner.

Mooney's unbeaten 61, combined with Gardner's solid 35 and two wickets, anchored Australia's chase after initial pressure left them at 43-2. Despite a strong opening from West Indies, their batting line-up faltered, posting a modest 125-7.

This victory keeps Australia's perfect tournament record intact as they prepare to face the winner of the England vs South Africa semi-final in Sunday's final at Lord's.