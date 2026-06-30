Australia's Women Seek Seventh T20 World Cup Title After Semi-Final Triumph
Australia advanced to their seventh Women's T20 World Cup final by defeating West Indies by eight wickets. Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner's partnership overcame early pressure to ensure victory. Despite a promising start by West Indies, Australia's perfect tournament record continued as they await Sunday's final at Lord's.
In a dominant display, Australia secured a spot in the Women's T20 World Cup final by defeating the West Indies by eight wickets at The Oval on Tuesday. Chasing 126 runs, Australia overcame early setbacks with a stellar performance from Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner.
Mooney's unbeaten 61, combined with Gardner's solid 35 and two wickets, anchored Australia's chase after initial pressure left them at 43-2. Despite a strong opening from West Indies, their batting line-up faltered, posting a modest 125-7.
This victory keeps Australia's perfect tournament record intact as they prepare to face the winner of the England vs South Africa semi-final in Sunday's final at Lord's.