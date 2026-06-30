Supreme Court Reshapes Political Spending: First Amendment Triumph

The Us Supreme Court Has Again Struck Down Campaign Spending Limits

In a landmark decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has nullified federal restrictions on coordinated campaign spending, prioritizing First Amendment freedoms over campaign finance laws. The 6-3 ruling, spearheaded by conservative justices, represents a significant shift in political financing, just months before the November midterm elections.

The court sided with Republican figures, including Vice President JD Vance, challenging previous spending caps. Justice Brett Kavanaugh asserted that historical and constitutional precedents do not support the earlier restrictions, effectively dismantling the court's 2001 Colorado-based decision on similar issues.

The decision underscores a dramatic change in campaign finance, providing Republican committees with broader scope to leverage their cash advantage. Despite dissent from liberal justices, citing potential corruption, the ruling grants political parties greater financial flexibility, altering the electoral playing field substantially.