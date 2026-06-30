Supreme Court Reshapes Political Spending: First Amendment Triumph

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned federal restrictions on coordinated campaign spending, citing First Amendment rights. The 6-3 decision, backed by Republicans and opposed by liberal justices, permits unlimited donations to political parties. This shifts the campaign finance landscape ahead of the midterm elections, favoring Republicans with more financial resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Supreme Court Has Again Struck Down Campaign Spending Limits | Updated: 30-06-2026 22:43 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 22:43 IST
Supreme Court Reshapes Political Spending: First Amendment Triumph
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In a landmark decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has nullified federal restrictions on coordinated campaign spending, prioritizing First Amendment freedoms over campaign finance laws. The 6-3 ruling, spearheaded by conservative justices, represents a significant shift in political financing, just months before the November midterm elections.

The court sided with Republican figures, including Vice President JD Vance, challenging previous spending caps. Justice Brett Kavanaugh asserted that historical and constitutional precedents do not support the earlier restrictions, effectively dismantling the court's 2001 Colorado-based decision on similar issues.

The decision underscores a dramatic change in campaign finance, providing Republican committees with broader scope to leverage their cash advantage. Despite dissent from liberal justices, citing potential corruption, the ruling grants political parties greater financial flexibility, altering the electoral playing field substantially.

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