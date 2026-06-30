Japan's World Cup Odyssey: A Journey with High Hopes and Familiar Endings

Despite Coach Hajime Moriyasus Pretournament Declarations That His Team Should Challenge For The Title

Despite pre-tournament optimism, Japan's World Cup campaign concluded with a familiar sense of disappointment following their 2-1 loss to Brazil in Houston. The team has consistently shown potential in group stages, yet struggles to maintain their advantage in the high-stakes knockout rounds persist.

This recurring issue of losing momentum has haunted Japan in recent tournaments. Notably, exits against Belgium in 2018 and Croatia in 2022 mirror their recent performance against Brazil, where they surrendered early leads. Gabriel Martinelli's stoppage-time goal echoed Japan's late-game challenges, reminiscent of past defeats.

Injuries to key players like Kaoru Mitoma and Takefusa Kubo further weakened Japan's squad. As the Japan Football Association reflects on eight years under coach Hajime Moriyasu, a decision looms on whether to continue on this current trajectory or adopt new strategies to finally triumph in World Cup knockouts.