Elrigh Louw's Comeback Fuels Springbok Hopes

Loose Forward Elrigh Louw Was Called Up To The South Africa Squad On Tuesday For The Nations Championship As Additional Forward Cover

Elrigh Louw, the formidable loose forward, has been summoned to join the South African squad for the Nations Championship, as confirmed by the South African Rugby Union on Tuesday.

Having previously been sidelined by a severe knee injury, Louw made a remarkable comeback this season with the Pretoria-based Bulls, helping the team reach the United Rugby Championship final. His performance evidently impressed the selectors.

The world champion Springboks are set to begin their campaign in the revamped competition against England at Ellis Park in Johannesburg, before consecutive matches against Scotland at Loftus Versfeld and Wales in Durban.