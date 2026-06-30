Rybakina Survives Wimbledon First Round Scare

Elena Rybakina, Wimbledon second seed, overcame a challenging first round against French player Lois Boisson with a 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 victory. Despite a shaky start, including numerous unforced errors, the reigning champion fought back, ultimately securing the win. Boisson battled hard, but Rybakina's determination prevailed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wimbledon Second Seed And Champion Elena Rybakina Survived A First Round Scare Against French Debutant Lois Boisson To Grind Out An Unconvincing Win On Tuesday Boisson | Updated: 30-06-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 22:12 IST
Rybakina Survives Wimbledon First Round Scare
Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina, the second seed at Wimbledon and 2022 champion, narrowly defeated Lois Boisson in the first round on Tuesday with a 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 scoreline.

Boisson, who previously impressed at the French Open, forced Rybakina into making numerous errors, but the Kazakh player, ranked significantly higher, managed to hold on for the win. 'It was a tough match, not coming from many victories,' Rybakina admitted.

Despite faltering after the first set, Rybakina rallied in the final stages. A series of crucial serves helped her seal the match, while Boisson's challenge was further hampered due to a left calf issue that required medical attention.

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