Rybakina Survives Wimbledon First Round Scare

Wimbledon Second Seed And Champion Elena Rybakina Survived A First Round Scare Against French Debutant Lois Boisson To Grind Out An Unconvincing Win On Tuesday Boisson

Elena Rybakina, the second seed at Wimbledon and 2022 champion, narrowly defeated Lois Boisson in the first round on Tuesday with a 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 scoreline.

Boisson, who previously impressed at the French Open, forced Rybakina into making numerous errors, but the Kazakh player, ranked significantly higher, managed to hold on for the win. 'It was a tough match, not coming from many victories,' Rybakina admitted.

Despite faltering after the first set, Rybakina rallied in the final stages. A series of crucial serves helped her seal the match, while Boisson's challenge was further hampered due to a left calf issue that required medical attention.