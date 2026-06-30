Thrilling Upsets and Victories Mark Day 2 of Wimbledon

Highlights Of The Second Day At Wimbledon On Tuesday Times Gmt Svitolina Crashes In First Round Eighth Seed Elina Svitolina Became The First Top Casualty In The Womens Draw

Wimbledon Day 2 was full of action with dramatic outcomes and significant upsets. Top seed Elina Svitolina crashed out early, defeated by fellow Ukrainian Daria Snigur, after losing momentum while leading. Svitolina became the first top-10 casualty in the women’s draw.

Men's matches also saw intense competition; Jakub Mensik from Czech Republic prevailed over British wildcard Toby Samuel in a gripping five-set match. Elena Rybakina, the 2022 champion, and Finnish qualifier Otto Virtanen delivered victories in the women’s and men’s draws, respectively, with Virtanen earning his career's biggest win against American Ben Shelton.

Iga Swiatek continued her title defense by overcoming a challenging match against Taylor Townsend. Despite a second-set lapse, Swiatek emerged victorious, while other top players like Alex de Minaur secured commanding wins, indicating fierce competition in the rounds ahead.