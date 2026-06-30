LeBron James: A New Chapter Beckons After Lakers

LeBron James, four-time NBA champion and all-time leading scorer, plans to leave the Lakers and join another team next season. This decision comes amid Golden State Warriors' interest. James, still performing at a high level at 41, has recently achieved his goal of playing an NBA game with his son Bronny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lebron James | Updated: 30-06-2026 23:00 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 23:00 IST
LeBron James: A New Chapter Beckons After Lakers
LeBron James

LeBron James, revered as both a four-time NBA champion and the league's all-time leading scorer, is reportedly eyeing a new team for the upcoming season, following an eight-year stint with the Los Angeles Lakers. This surprising development is highlighted by interest from the Golden State Warriors, as mentioned in an ESPN report.

Currently 41, James remains an exemplar of athletic endurance, having recently set a new league record with his 22nd consecutive All-Star selection. Even after surpassing Robert Parish as the all-time leader in regular-season games played, his performance remains undiminished by age.

Achieving a personal milestone, James experienced the unique feat of playing alongside his son Bronny in an NBA game. Starting his career in 2003, James's journey saw him transition from Cleveland to Miami, back to Cleveland, and finally the Lakers, with each chapter exemplifying his dedication to the game and numerous team achievements.

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