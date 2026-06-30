Intense Heat Challenges World Cup Fans Amid Sports Headlines

As the World Cup knockout rounds heat up, fans and players brace for scorching temperatures due to a 'heat dome' affecting parts of the U.S. and Canada. This weather phenomenon could drive temperatures to dangerous levels, a challenge for both participants and spectators.

On the security front, police and firefighters are embracing the World Cup spirit with specially designed badges, displaying their pride and commitment to the event. Meanwhile, the U.S. team prepares for a challenging match against Bosnia, looking to continue their strong tournament performance.

In another sports development, former NBA players Malik Beasley and Ed Davis have been indicted on gambling-related charges amidst the surge of legalized betting in the U.S. At the same time, San Diego Padres and Golden State Warriors make strategic moves to strengthen their rosters.