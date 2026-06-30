World Cup Heat Wave and Major Moves in Sports Headlines

Fans and players at the World Cup are bracing for extreme heat as a 'heat dome' settles, leading to high temperatures across parts of the U.S. and Canada. The National Weather Service warns of heat indices ranging from 105 to 115 degrees Fahrenheit, impacting the tournament's later stages.

Security personnel, including police and firefighters, embrace their roles at the World Cup with special gold badges. Inglewood officer Javier Mosley expressed excitement about the event, emphasizing local enthusiasm even amid potential challenges. The USA will face their own hurdles as they play Bosnia in a critical round-of-32 match.

In other sports news, former NBA players Malik Beasley and Ed Davis face gambling-related charges amid rising concerns about sports integrity. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors explore major acquisitions, signing Kristaps Porzingis and eyeing both LeBron James and Anthony Davis to strengthen their roster.