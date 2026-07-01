Hull City Navigates Profit and Sustainability Rules with Strategic Player Sales

Hull City sold midfielder Aidon Shehu and goalkeeper Ivor Pandur to prevent a breach of Profit and Sustainability rules and avoid potential point deductions. Both players were sold for a profit as Hull prepares for the Premier League following their promotion by defeating Middlesbrough in the Championship playoff final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newlypromoted Hull City Confirmed The Sale Of Albanian Midfielder Aidon Shehu On Wednesday | Updated: 01-07-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 19:53 IST
Hull City Navigates Profit and Sustainability Rules with Strategic Player Sales

In a strategic move to comply with Profit and Sustainability rules, Hull City confirmed the sale of Albanian midfielder Aidon Shehu to Panathinaikos for 2.5 million pounds. This comes a day after the club sold goalkeeper Ivor Pandur to Rangers for six million pounds.

Hull City achieved promotion to the Premier League by winning the Championship playoff final against Middlesbrough. Despite securing a significant financial windfall from their victory, the club faced sanctions due to PSR rule implications, threatening a start to the season with a points deficit.

Both player sales were crucial to achieving profitability before the accounting closure on June 30, as significant restrictions under PSR have hindered Hull's new player signings. The club will commence the Premier League season against Manchester United on August 22, navigating financial adjustments under evolving regulations.

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