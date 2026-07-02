Tottenham Hotspur Secures Record-Breaking Signing of Mateus Fernandes

Tottenham Hotspur has acquired Portugal international Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United for a club-record £85 million. The 21-year-old midfielder chose Spurs over Manchester United, highlighting head coach Roberto De Zerbi's influence. Fernandes previously played for Southampton and helped Estoril reach a cup final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tottenham Hotspur Have Signed Portugal International Mateus Fernandes From West Ham United | Updated: 02-07-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 15:08 IST
Tottenham Hotspur Secures Record-Breaking Signing of Mateus Fernandes

In a groundbreaking move, Tottenham Hotspur has officially secured the services of Portugal international Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United. The Premier League club announced the signing on Thursday, revealing the transaction comes with a club-record fee of £85 million.

Fernandes, 21, opted to join Spurs after a highly competitive pursuit that notably involved Manchester United. The midfielder cited his eagerness to work under Spurs' head coach Roberto De Zerbi as a significant factor in his decision, expressing excitement over this new chapter in his career.

The transfer reflects Spurs' active summer transfer window, marking their fifth signing, alongside veteran goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. West Ham, meanwhile, looks ahead to a squad overhaul after their relegation to the Championship.

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