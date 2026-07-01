Chelsea's Strategic Signing: Marco Palestra Joins the Premier League

Chelsea Football Club has secured Marco Palestra from the Italian Serie A team Atalanta, as announced on Wednesday. The promising right-back agrees to a contract extending to 2033, in a deal valued at about £47 million.

This acquisition is the first for Chelsea's new manager, Xabi Alonso, highlighting a strategic move in strengthening the team's defense. Palestra, 21, expressed enthusiasm about joining the London club and praised the talent-laden squad.

Palestra's credentials include an impressive loan stint at Cagliari, earning the Serie A Best Defender accolade, and making his international debut for Italy. His arrival is expected to bolster Chelsea's competitive edge in the Premier League.