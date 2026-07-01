Chelsea's Strategic Signing: Marco Palestra Joins the Premier League

Chelsea FC has signed Marco Palestra from Atalanta in a deal worth £47 million, marking the first acquisition under manager Xabi Alonso. The Italian international, celebrated for his stellar performance on loan and international debut for Italy, is set to energize Chelsea's squad this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chelsea Have Signed Rightback Marco Palestra From Italian Serie A Club Atalanta Until | Updated: 01-07-2026 19:21 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 19:21 IST
Chelsea's Strategic Signing: Marco Palestra Joins the Premier League

Chelsea Football Club has secured Marco Palestra from the Italian Serie A team Atalanta, as announced on Wednesday. The promising right-back agrees to a contract extending to 2033, in a deal valued at about £47 million.

This acquisition is the first for Chelsea's new manager, Xabi Alonso, highlighting a strategic move in strengthening the team's defense. Palestra, 21, expressed enthusiasm about joining the London club and praised the talent-laden squad.

Palestra's credentials include an impressive loan stint at Cagliari, earning the Serie A Best Defender accolade, and making his international debut for Italy. His arrival is expected to bolster Chelsea's competitive edge in the Premier League.

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