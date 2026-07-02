Taylor Fritz: Fashion-forward Style Meets Dominant Wimbledon Play

Last Years Semifinalist Taylor Fritz Continued His Smooth Progress At Wimbledon By Mowing Down Fellow American Patrick Kypson To Make The Third Round On Thursday And Remain On Course For A Maiden Grand Slam Title Fritz Recorded His Best Result At The All England Club Months Ago And The Sixth Seed Followed Up His Straightsets Win Over Lucky Loser Dusan Lajovic In The Last Round With Another Convincing Display To Emerge As A Dark Horse It Feels Great

Taylor Fritz, who reached the Wimbledon semi-finals last year, displayed a strong form as he advanced to the third round by defeating Patrick Kypson 6-2 6-2 7-5. Fritz's current performance places him as a strong contender for a maiden Grand Slam title.

After an initial straightforward victory over lucky loser Dusan Lajovic, Fritz continued his impressive run against fellow American Kypson, showcasing a commanding presence on Court Two, especially during a challenging third set.

Beyond his tennis prowess, Fritz drew attention off the court as well by stylishly shedding his custom blazer and overtrousers in dramatic fashion, creating a memorable moment for the audience.