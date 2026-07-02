Wales Rugby's Focused Drive Amid Pay Disputes

Wales rugby coach Steve Tandy emphasizes the team's focus on their Nations Championship match against Fiji following pay negotiations with the Welsh Rugby Union. Discussions regarding match fees had threatened to divert attention, but an agreement was reached, allowing players and staff to concentrate on the upcoming game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wales Coach Steve Tandy Said His Players Are Fully Focused On Their Opening Nations Championship Clash Against Fiji On Saturday After A Day Of Pay Negotiations Tandy Said There Was No Hangover After Players Were Locked In Meetings With Welsh Rugby Union Bosses On Wednesday Over Match Fees And Had To Cancel A Press Conference | Updated: 02-07-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 20:15 IST
Wales Rugby's Focused Drive Amid Pay Disputes
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Wales rugby coach Steve Tandy highlighted his team's unwavering focus ahead of their Nations Championship opener against Fiji, following intense pay negotiations with the Welsh Rugby Union.

After talks over match fees postponed a press conference, Tandy expressed relief that an agreement was reached, enabling the team to concentrate on the game.

Despite the challenges posed by ongoing uncertainty about the number of professional teams, Tandy remains optimistic, crediting the players' resilience and strong connections for maintaining focus.

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