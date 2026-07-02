Wales Rugby's Focused Drive Amid Pay Disputes
Wales rugby coach Steve Tandy emphasizes the team's focus on their Nations Championship match against Fiji following pay negotiations with the Welsh Rugby Union. Discussions regarding match fees had threatened to divert attention, but an agreement was reached, allowing players and staff to concentrate on the upcoming game.
Wales rugby coach Steve Tandy highlighted his team's unwavering focus ahead of their Nations Championship opener against Fiji, following intense pay negotiations with the Welsh Rugby Union.
After talks over match fees postponed a press conference, Tandy expressed relief that an agreement was reached, enabling the team to concentrate on the game.
Despite the challenges posed by ongoing uncertainty about the number of professional teams, Tandy remains optimistic, crediting the players' resilience and strong connections for maintaining focus.