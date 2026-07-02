Nottingham Forest's Surprising Coaching Shakeup

Nottingham Forest Has Parted Ways With Head Coach Vitor Pereira After A Short Term Tenure At The City Ground

Nottingham Forest has announced the dismissal of head coach Vitor Pereira, marking the end of his short-lived stint at the City Ground. The Premier League club released a statement on Thursday regarding the decision.

Vitor Pereira, aged 57, had taken over the role from Sean Dyche in February. During his brief tenure, he successfully guided the team to Premier League safety.

Pereira's efforts also led the club to a remarkable run to the Europa League semi-finals, making his impact notable despite his limited time at the helm.