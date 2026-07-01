German Football Under Scrutiny: 2024 Euro Ticket Scandal Unveiled

German authorities have conducted extensive searches, including at the DFB soccer association, regarding suspected ticket allocations and hospitality breaches ahead of the 2024 European Championship. Suspected German and French individuals allegedly misused thousands of tickets and hotel invites. The DFB denies organizational involvement, confirming only witness status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | German Investigators Have Carried Out Nationwide Searches | Updated: 01-07-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 18:46 IST
German Football Under Scrutiny: 2024 Euro Ticket Scandal Unveiled
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In a sweeping national operation, German authorities have executed numerous searches across the country, focusing on the DFB soccer association in pursuit of answers to alleged ticket and hospitality missteps preceding the 2024 European Championship.

Officials cite investigations of both German and French nationals suspected of manipulating several thousand tickets and hotel invitations for personal benefit. The DFB emphasizes it stands solely as a witness in this scenario, fully cooperating with the investigation.

Amidst these developments, Interior Minister Herbert Reul highlights the crucial need for public confidence in major sporting events, stressing the importance of trust in both the sport and the authorities at its foundation. The quest for accountability continues as UEFA and Bochum prosecutors remain tight-lipped.

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