Ronaldo Praises Modric as Portugal Overcomes Croatia in World Cup Thriller

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Portugal's narrow 2-1 victory over Croatia, hailing Luka Modric as a 'football legend' in a heartfelt exchange post-match. Despite Croatia's initial lead, Portugal staged a dramatic comeback, clinching a spot in the World Cup Round of 16 against Spain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 10:07 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 10:07 IST
Ronaldo Praises Modric as Portugal Overcomes Croatia in World Cup Thriller
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Croatia's Luka Modric embrace after the match. (Photo: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In a riveting World Cup encounter, Portugal's narrow 2-1 victory over Croatia was highlighted not only by the action on the field but also by an emotional tribute from Cristiano Ronaldo to his former Real Madrid colleague, Luka Modric. Speaking to Fox Sports, the Portugal captain hailed Modric as a 'football legend', reflecting on their shared history at the Spanish club.

Ronaldo, savoring the chance to compete against Modric again, expressed his admiration for the Croatian midfielder's enduring skill and quality. 'I played with Luka for many years. He's a football legend; he keeps playing so well and with great quality. It's incredible,' said Ronaldo. After the final whistle, Ronaldo conveyed personal congratulations to Modric, wishing him continued success in his career.

The match itself was a rollercoaster of emotions. Croatia initially seized the lead through Ivan Perisic, becoming the nation's all-time top World Cup scorer. Yet, Ronaldo's equalizer from the penalty spot, awarded following a VAR review, set the stage for a dramatic conclusion. Substitute Goncalo Ramos secured Portugal's victory with a stoppage-time header, while Croatia saw two potential goals disallowed for offside. This win propels Portugal into a Round of 16 face-off against Spain, while marking a potential World Cup finale for Modric. (ANI)

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