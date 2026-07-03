Portugal Triumphs Amid VAR Controversy to Set Up Clash with Spain

In a tense encounter, Portugal overcame Croatia 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32, a match marked by contentious Video Assistant Referee (VAR) interventions. Despite Croatia having two goals annulled, Portugal's head coach, Roberto Martinez, upheld the validity of the decisions, emphasizing the referee's accuracy, as reported by Reuters.

The game witnessed Croatia initially take the lead through Ivan Perisic, who achieved the distinction of becoming the nation's all-time top World Cup scorer. However, the stalwart Cristiano Ronaldo leveled the score through a penalty, awarded post a VAR review, before Goncalo Ramos clinched the win for Portugal with his stoppage-time header.

Looking forward to a thrilling encounter, Martinez expressed admiration for Spain, Portugal's next opponents, promising a high-caliber showdown against the European champions. Adding a touch of humor, Martinez noted the game’s stress levels by joking about his hair loss. The match also signified the potential World Cup swan song for Croatia's Luka Modric.