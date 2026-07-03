Ronaldo Hails Modric as 'Football Legend' After Portugal's Dramatic World Cup Win

In the wake of Portugal's nail-biting World Cup victory over Croatia, Cristiano Ronaldo lauded former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric, describing him as a 'football legend.' The Round of 32 clash, held on Thursday, saw Portugal clinch a 2-1 triumph, setting up an all-Iberian showdown with Spain in the next stage.

Ronaldo, in conversation with Fox Sports, reflected on the years spent alongside Modric at Real Madrid. 'I played with Luka for many years. We're almost the same age. He's a football legend; he's still a football legend because he keeps playing so well and with such great quality,' Ronaldo stated. The Portugal captain also disclosed the personal congratulatory message he shared with Modric post-match.

The match was marked by dramatic turns, with Croatia initially seizing the lead through Ivan Perisic, now the country's top World Cup scorer. Ronaldo leveled the score with a penalty following a VAR review, and substitute Goncalo Ramos scored a stoppage-time winner. Croatia had two goals disallowed for offside, including one in the dying moments, culminating in Portugal's advancement.