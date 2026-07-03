Ronaldo Hails Modric as 'Football Legend' After Portugal's Dramatic World Cup Win

Cristiano Ronaldo praised former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric as a "football legend" following Portugal's 2-1 win over Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Ronaldo reminisced about their time together at Real Madrid and shared a heartfelt message with Modric after the match, marking a likely end to Modric's World Cup career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 10:04 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 10:04 IST
Ronaldo Hails Modric as 'Football Legend' After Portugal's Dramatic World Cup Win
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Croatia's Luka Modric embrace after the match. (Photo: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of Portugal's nail-biting World Cup victory over Croatia, Cristiano Ronaldo lauded former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric, describing him as a 'football legend.' The Round of 32 clash, held on Thursday, saw Portugal clinch a 2-1 triumph, setting up an all-Iberian showdown with Spain in the next stage.

Ronaldo, in conversation with Fox Sports, reflected on the years spent alongside Modric at Real Madrid. 'I played with Luka for many years. We're almost the same age. He's a football legend; he's still a football legend because he keeps playing so well and with such great quality,' Ronaldo stated. The Portugal captain also disclosed the personal congratulatory message he shared with Modric post-match.

The match was marked by dramatic turns, with Croatia initially seizing the lead through Ivan Perisic, now the country's top World Cup scorer. Ronaldo leveled the score with a penalty following a VAR review, and substitute Goncalo Ramos scored a stoppage-time winner. Croatia had two goals disallowed for offside, including one in the dying moments, culminating in Portugal's advancement.

TRENDING

1
Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

India
2
Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

South Africa
3
USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

Global
4
Sabalenka's 'Eye of the Tiger' Roars Through Wimbledon

Sabalenka's 'Eye of the Tiger' Roars Through Wimbledon

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

BRICS’ Race to Clean Energy Risks Creating a New Energy Divide

FinTech’s Big Test: Can Digital Finance Deliver More Than Access?

ADB Warns China Must Reform Climate Finance as Net Zero Could Cost Up to CNY487 Trillion

World Bank Calls for Flexible Service Delivery as Conflict Deepens Across 26 Fragile Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026