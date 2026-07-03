Ronaldo Delays Retirement Decision as Portugal Advances in World Cup Thriller
Cristiano Ronaldo, after leading Portugal to a narrow 2-1 victory over Croatia in the World Cup Round of 32, announced he will decide on his international future post-2026 tournament. The 41-year-old made history by becoming the oldest World Cup knockout goalscorer, a feat achieved in his sixth World Cup.
Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal's esteemed captain, has quashed retirement speculations, stating he will determine his future following the end of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Ronaldo conveyed this decision after Portugal's nail-biting 2-1 victory against Croatia in the Round of 32, reported by FOX Sports.
Remarkable in every sense, Ronaldo became the oldest player to score in a World Cup knockout match, reaching this new milestone at 41 years and 147 days. This also marked his first goal in a knockout stage in what is his sixth World Cup appearance.
Portugal, amid a dramatic contest, clinched victory through substitute Goncalo Ramos' last-minute goal, following Ronaldo's equaliser from the penalty spot. Croatia's attempts were thwarted by offside rulings, as Portugal secured a face-off with Spain in the Round of 16.
ALSO READ
-
Portugal Triumphs Amid VAR Controversy to Set Up Clash with Spain
-
Ronaldo Praises Modric as Portugal Overcomes Croatia in World Cup Thriller
-
Ronaldo Hails Modric as 'Football Legend' After Portugal's Dramatic World Cup Win
-
Pubs Open Early for England's World Cup Clash Against Mexico
-
2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot Race: Kane's Late Brace Sparks Fierce Competition