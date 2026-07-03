Ronaldo Delays Retirement Decision as Portugal Advances in World Cup Thriller

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal's esteemed captain, has quashed retirement speculations, stating he will determine his future following the end of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Ronaldo conveyed this decision after Portugal's nail-biting 2-1 victory against Croatia in the Round of 32, reported by FOX Sports.

Remarkable in every sense, Ronaldo became the oldest player to score in a World Cup knockout match, reaching this new milestone at 41 years and 147 days. This also marked his first goal in a knockout stage in what is his sixth World Cup appearance.

Portugal, amid a dramatic contest, clinched victory through substitute Goncalo Ramos' last-minute goal, following Ronaldo's equaliser from the penalty spot. Croatia's attempts were thwarted by offside rulings, as Portugal secured a face-off with Spain in the Round of 16.