NSN Cycling Team Transforms Amid New Beginnings in Barcelona

The Nsn Cycling Team Were Acclaimed Just Like Any Other Outfit During The Tour De France Teams Presentation In Barcelona On Thursday

The NSN Cycling Team received a warm welcome at the Tour de France teams presentation in Barcelona, marking a stark change from last year's tension-filled reception. Previously known as Israel-Premier Tech, the team faced protests due to their participation during ongoing conflicts, especially evident during disruptions at the Vuelta a Espana.

Under new ownership by Never Say Never and co-founder Andres Iniesta, the team has had a complete rebranding, severing its prior Israeli identity. Now registered in Switzerland and operating mainly from Girona and Barcelona, the team prepares to compete in the prestigious Tour de France starting Saturday from their new home base.

Sam Bewley, head sports director, expressed excitement for NSN to start in Barcelona, a city tied deeply with the team's new identity. Despite changes in ownership and sponsorship, the team maintains its commitment to athletic performance, driven by key members like Eritrean rider Biniam Girmay, who aims for success again this year.