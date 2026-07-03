Wimbledon Day Five: Stars Shine on the Grass Courts

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Wimbledon Day Five unfolded with thrilling tennis action as notable players advanced amid eager spectator anticipation. Australian Open quarter-finalist Iva Jovic triumphed over Ekaterina Alexandrova to secure her spot in the fourth round.

Jessica Pegula continued her impressive run, overwhelming Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro without dropping a set, while Naomi Osaka displayed her prowess by defeating Daria Kasatkina, marking her first entry into the Wimbledon fourth round.

With sunny weather setting a perfect stage, fans are eagerly awaiting matches involving tennis giants such as Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka. Tennis enthusiasts worldwide witness high-stakes drama as players aim for Wimbledon glory.