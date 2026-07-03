Wimbledon Day Five: Stars Shine on the Grass Courts

The fifth day at Wimbledon witnessed significant victories as Iva Jovic, Jessica Pegula, and Naomi Osaka progressed to the next round. Notable matches included Belinda Bencic's win and Roman Safiullin's victory. The day promised thrilling encounters, with the likes of Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka poised for action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Highlights Of The Fifth Day At Wimbledon On Friday Times Gmt Jovic Overcomes Alexandrova Australian Open Quarterfinalist And American Th Seed Iva Jovic Brushed Aside Russian Th Seed Ekaterina Alexandrova To Reach The Fourth Round Of Wimbledon For The First Time Pegula Beats Bouzas Maneiro American Fourth Seed Jessica Pegula Is Yet To Drop A Set In Her Campaign After A Win Over Spaniard Jessica Bouzas Maneiro To Reach The Last Osaka Sails Into Fourth Round Fourtime Grand Slam Champion Naomi Osaka Powered Past Daria Kasatkina To Reach The Fourth Round Of Wimbledon For The First Time Bencic Beats Kalinskaya Last Years Semifinalist And Th Seed Belinda Bencic Stayed Composed Through The Thirdset Tiebreak To Beat Th Seed Anna Kalinskaya Safiullin Knocks Out Fonseca Former Quarterfinalist Roman Safiullin | Updated: 03-07-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 20:33 IST
Wimbledon Day Five: Stars Shine on the Grass Courts
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Wimbledon Day Five unfolded with thrilling tennis action as notable players advanced amid eager spectator anticipation. Australian Open quarter-finalist Iva Jovic triumphed over Ekaterina Alexandrova to secure her spot in the fourth round.

Jessica Pegula continued her impressive run, overwhelming Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro without dropping a set, while Naomi Osaka displayed her prowess by defeating Daria Kasatkina, marking her first entry into the Wimbledon fourth round.

With sunny weather setting a perfect stage, fans are eagerly awaiting matches involving tennis giants such as Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka. Tennis enthusiasts worldwide witness high-stakes drama as players aim for Wimbledon glory.

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