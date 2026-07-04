Wimbledon Drama Unfolds: Upsets, Triumphs, and Historic Wins

Highlights Of The Sixth Day At Wimbledon On Saturday Times Gmt Cobolli Wins Marathon Battle Flavio Cobolli Outlasted Karen Khachanov In A Fiveset Thriller As The Italian Ninth Seed And The French Open Finalist Won The Marathon Battle In Four Hours To Advance To The Last Defending Champion Swiatek Crashes Out Defending Champion Iga Swiatek Suffered A Shock Thirdround Exit At Wimbledon As Rising Filipina Alexandra Eala Stunned The Thirdseed Pole To Reach The Last Paolini Beats Sakkari Italian Th Seed Jasmine Paolini Overwhelmed Greeces Maria Sakkari To Reach The Fourth Round At Wimbledon Mertens Ousts Second Seed Rybakina Belgian Th Seed Elise Mertens Beat Australian Open Champion And World Number Two Elena Rybakina She Will Next Face Czech St Seed Marie Bouzkova Qualifier Krueger Reaches Last American Ashlyn Krueger Beat Daria Snigur To Become The Only Qualifier In The Fourth Round In The Womens Singles This Year She Faces Th Seed Marta Kostyuk Next De Minaur Defeats Svajda Australian Fifth Seed Alex De Minaur Marched Into The Fourth Round With A Win Over American Zachary Svajda Kostyuk Beats Navarro French Open Semifinalist And Ukrainian Th Seed Marta Kostyuk Beat Emma Navarro Play Under Way Play Got Underway Under Sunny Skies At The All England Club

Wimbledon witnessed high drama on its sixth day, highlighted by upsets and hard-fought victories. Filipino rising star Alexandra Eala delivered a stunning blow to defending champion Iga Swiatek, eliminating her in the third round with a 7-6(9) 6-2 victory.

The day also saw Italian Flavio Cobolli enduring a four-hour marathon to defeat Russia's Karen Khachanov in an epic five-set match, advancing to the last 16. Notable performances included Italy's Jasmine Paolini dominating Maria Sakkari and Belgian Elise Mertens ousting second seed Elena Rybakina.

In the women’s singles, American qualifier Ashlyn Krueger continued her dream run by reaching the fourth round, while Alex de Minaur triumphed over Zachary Svajda in the men's singles. Matches continued under clear skies and moderate temperatures, setting the stage for more thrilling contests at the All England Club.