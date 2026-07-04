Wimbledon Drama Unfolds: Upsets, Triumphs, and Historic Wins
The sixth day of Wimbledon saw major upsets as Eala shocked Swiatek, while Cobolli triumphed in a marathon match against Khachanov. Paolini, Mertens, and Krueger advanced with impressive performances, and de Minaur secured a spot in the fourth round. Play commenced under sunny skies at the prestigious All England Club.
Wimbledon witnessed high drama on its sixth day, highlighted by upsets and hard-fought victories. Filipino rising star Alexandra Eala delivered a stunning blow to defending champion Iga Swiatek, eliminating her in the third round with a 7-6(9) 6-2 victory.
The day also saw Italian Flavio Cobolli enduring a four-hour marathon to defeat Russia's Karen Khachanov in an epic five-set match, advancing to the last 16. Notable performances included Italy's Jasmine Paolini dominating Maria Sakkari and Belgian Elise Mertens ousting second seed Elena Rybakina.
In the women’s singles, American qualifier Ashlyn Krueger continued her dream run by reaching the fourth round, while Alex de Minaur triumphed over Zachary Svajda in the men's singles. Matches continued under clear skies and moderate temperatures, setting the stage for more thrilling contests at the All England Club.