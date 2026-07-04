Elena Rybakina's Wimbledon Dream Dashed by Elise Mertens
Elena Rybakina's bid for a second Grand Slam in 2023 ended with a third-round defeat by Elise Mertens at Wimbledon. Despite an impressive start to the year, Rybakina's form faltered, while Mertens advanced to the last 16, eyeing her best Wimbledon performance with renewed confidence.
Elena Rybakina's pursuit of a second Grand Slam title in 2023 ended abruptly as she was defeated by Belgium's Elise Mertens in the third round at Wimbledon. The second-seeded Kazakh, who has shown impressive form this year, could not recover from losing a tense first set tie-break, allowing 25th-seed Mertens to dominate.
Mertens, who has now reached the last-16 at Wimbledon for the fourth time, said, "I knew I had to keep my focus, especially at the beginning of the second set." The Belgian player's performance was marked by her strategic play, resulting in only her second win over Rybakina in their nine meetings.
Rybakina reflected on her performance, acknowledging the need for change after a disappointing day on Court One. Despite recent successes, including her Australian Open victory, she admitted to a need for introspection and adjustment in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, Mertens, buoyed by her victory, looks forward to her next match against Czech Marie Bouzkova.