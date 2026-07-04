Shock Upsets and Rising Stars: Memorable Wins at Wimbledon

Highlights Of The Sixth Day At Wimbledon On Saturday Times Gmt Defending Champion Swiatek Crashes Out Defending Champion Iga Swiatek Suffered A Shock Thirdround Exit At Wimbledon As Rising Filipina Alexandra Eala Stunned The Thirdseed Pole To Reach The Last Paolini Beats Sakkari Italian Th Seed Jasmine Paolini Overwhelmed Greeces Maria Sakkari To Reach The Fourth Round At Wimbledon Mertens Ousts Second Seed Rybakina Belgian Th Seed Elise Mertens Beat Australian Open Champion And World Number Two Elena Rybakina She Will Next Face Czech St Seed Marie Bouzkova Qualifier Krueger Reaches Last American Ashlyn Krueger Beat Daria Snigur To Become The Only Qualifier In The Fourth Round In The Womens Singles This Year She Faces Th Seed Marta Kostyuk Next De Minaur Defeats Svajda Australian Fifth Seed Alex De Minaur Marched Into The Fourth Round With A Win Over American Zachary Svajda Kostyuk Beats Navarro French Open Semifinalist And Ukrainian Th Seed Marta Kostyuk Beat Emma Navarro Play Under Way Play Got Underway Under Sunny Skies At The All England Club

The sixth day of Wimbledon provided tennis fans with unexpected dramas and emerging talents. Defending champion Iga Swiatek's campaign ended prematurely, as Filipina sensation Alexandra Eala recorded a stunning victory over the third seed.

In other developments, Italy's Jasmine Paolini and Belgium's Elise Mertens advanced forward, joining the U.S. qualifier Ashlyn Krueger in the fourth round after their respective matches. Australia's Alex de Minaur and Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk also progressed, marking a day of riveting tennis action.

Play unfolded seamlessly under clear skies at the All England Club, setting a perfect stage for these compelling narratives to emerge.