Tara Davis-Woodhall Triumphs Over Adversity at Prefontaine Classic

Olympic champion Tara Davis-Woodhall discussed her recent mental health challenges following her victory in the long jump at the Prefontaine Classic. Despite suffering from depression and anxiety, she successfully defended her title against Italy's Larissa Iapichino, highlighting her resilience and determination in overcoming obstacles both on and off the field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Olympic And World Champion Tara Daviswoodhall Spoke About Her Mental Health Struggles | Updated: 05-07-2026 12:33 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 12:33 IST
Tara Davis-Woodhall Triumphs Over Adversity at Prefontaine Classic

Olympic and world champion Tara Davis-Woodhall has once again overcome great odds to secure victory at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon. Despite a challenging week grappling with mental health struggles, Davis-Woodhall managed to jump 7.13 meters, narrowly defeating Italy's Larissa Iapichino by 1 centimeter.

Davis-Woodhall's openness about her struggles with depression and anxiety adds another dimension to her athletic achievements. "Just to get here was a struggle this week," she admitted after her win. Her triumph is a testament to her resilience, having previously contemplated leaving the sport due to these challenges.

The long jump champion's perseverance paid off yet again, following her world championship win in Tokyo and Olympic gold in Paris 2024. Despite doubts about participating, Davis-Woodhall emphasized the importance of giving herself a chance, and her victory serves as a reminder of the strength found in confronting personal battles.

TRENDING

1
UNHCR Warns of Growing Displacement Crisis in Lake Chad Basi

UNHCR Warns of Growing Displacement Crisis in Lake Chad Basi

Global
2
Russia Claims Strategic Victory with Kostiantynivka Capture

Russia Claims Strategic Victory with Kostiantynivka Capture

Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons: Emission Convictions and Political Drama

Trump's Controversial Pardons: Emission Convictions and Political Drama

Global
4
Australia Cheers UNESCO's Barrier Reef Verdict Amidst Climate Concerns

Australia Cheers UNESCO's Barrier Reef Verdict Amidst Climate Concerns

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why CAREC Countries Must Embrace Carbon Pricing to Future-Proof Transport and Economies

From Space to Policy: ADB Highlights Satellite Data as the Next Frontier for Sustainable Growth

Africa’s Energy Transition Has a Hidden Bottleneck: Policies That Don’t Work Together

China’s Low-Altitude Boom Shows Why Green Growth Needs More Than New Technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026