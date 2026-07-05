Tara Davis-Woodhall Triumphs Over Adversity at Prefontaine Classic

Olympic and world champion Tara Davis-Woodhall has once again overcome great odds to secure victory at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon. Despite a challenging week grappling with mental health struggles, Davis-Woodhall managed to jump 7.13 meters, narrowly defeating Italy's Larissa Iapichino by 1 centimeter.

Davis-Woodhall's openness about her struggles with depression and anxiety adds another dimension to her athletic achievements. "Just to get here was a struggle this week," she admitted after her win. Her triumph is a testament to her resilience, having previously contemplated leaving the sport due to these challenges.

The long jump champion's perseverance paid off yet again, following her world championship win in Tokyo and Olympic gold in Paris 2024. Despite doubts about participating, Davis-Woodhall emphasized the importance of giving herself a chance, and her victory serves as a reminder of the strength found in confronting personal battles.