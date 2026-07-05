Jonas Vingegaard's Triumphant Yellow Jersey Comeback

Jonas Vingegaard made a remarkable return by winning the Tour de France yellow jersey, three years after his last victory. Overcoming significant injuries from a 2024 crash, he successfully led his team in the time trial in 2026's first stage in Barcelona, reviving his elite status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jonas Vingegaards Dream Of Recapturing The Tour De France Yellow Jersey After A Gap Of Three Years Came True On Saturday | Updated: 05-07-2026 01:23 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 01:23 IST
Jonas Vingegaard's Triumphant Yellow Jersey Comeback
Jonas Vingegaard

Jonas Vingegaard staged a historic comeback as he reclaimed the iconic Tour de France yellow jersey after a three-year interlude.

The 29-year-old's team, Visma-Lease a Bike, took triumph in the opening team time trial of the 2026 Tour, which commenced in Barcelona, marking an emotional return following his debilitating 2024 crash.

Despite severe injuries, Vingegaard courageously returned to competitive form. His achievements this season, including a Giro d'Italia victory, set the stage for another potential historic double win.

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