Jonas Vingegaard's Triumphant Yellow Jersey Comeback

Jonas Vingegaards Dream Of Recapturing The Tour De France Yellow Jersey After A Gap Of Three Years Came True On Saturday

Jonas Vingegaard staged a historic comeback as he reclaimed the iconic Tour de France yellow jersey after a three-year interlude.

The 29-year-old's team, Visma-Lease a Bike, took triumph in the opening team time trial of the 2026 Tour, which commenced in Barcelona, marking an emotional return following his debilitating 2024 crash.

Despite severe injuries, Vingegaard courageously returned to competitive form. His achievements this season, including a Giro d'Italia victory, set the stage for another potential historic double win.