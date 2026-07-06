Norway's Historic Triumph: A Dream Debut in World Cup Quarters

Norway's national team made history by reaching the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals for the first time, stunning Brazil with a 2-1 victory. Coach Stale Solbakken credited the team's unity and camaraderie for this remarkable achievement, highlighting the strong support uniting fans across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 10:24 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 10:24 IST
Norway's Historic Triumph: A Dream Debut in World Cup Quarters
Norway players celebrating during FIFA World Cup 2026 (Photo: X/@ErlingHaaland). Image Credit: ANI

In a historic feat, Norway's national football team has reached the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup for the first time, following a dramatic 2-1 victory over five-time champions Brazil. Coach Stale Solbakken credited the team's unity and close bond as central to their success.

Solbakken emphasized the importance of the squad's camaraderie and culture of openness, allowing players to express themselves freely. 'This is a great group,' he said. The coach noted the collective celebration across Norway, with fans from Oslo to smaller cities joining in the joyous atmosphere.

Despite Brazil's dominance for large parts of the match, including a missed penalty by Bruno Guimaraes, Norway's defense held firm. Erling Haaland's decisive brace, followed by Neymar's late penalty, underscored Norway's resilience, sending Brazil to their seventh consecutive World Cup knockout defeat against European teams.

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