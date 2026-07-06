Historic Victory: England Triumphs Over Mexico in World Cup Thriller

England secured a dramatic 3-2 win over Mexico in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16, advancing to the quarterfinals. Despite playing with ten men for much of the match, Jude Bellingham praised the victory as one of England's greatest in recent memory. England now faces Norway next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 10:29 IST
Historic Victory: England Triumphs Over Mexico in World Cup Thriller
England's Jude Bellingham reacts during FIFA World Cup 2026 clash against Croatia (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

England's national football team delivered a pulsating performance to defeat co-hosts Mexico 3-2 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, advancing to the quarterfinals. The spirited victory at the Azteca Stadium was marked by England playing with ten men for a large portion of the second half after Jarell Quansah received a red card.

Jude Bellingham, hailed as the Player of the Match, called the victory the best of his England career, acknowledging its place among the team's greatest accomplishments. 'It's probably one of the biggest England wins in a while, probably the biggest one I can remember as a fan or player,' he remarked, highlighting the intense showdown with Mexico.

In a game filled with excitement, Bellingham made history as the youngest player to achieve 10 World Cup appearances. Despite Mexico's aggressive comeback attempt, England held their ground, and Captain Harry Kane's penalty proved crucial in securing the win. With their sights set on Norway, England readies for a quarterfinal clash in Miami on July 11.

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