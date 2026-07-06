England's Gritty Win Over Mexico Seals Quarterfinal Spot

England triumphed over co-hosts Mexico in a thrilling 3-2 FIFA World Cup 2026 match, securing a quarterfinal berth despite Jarell Quansah's red card. With Jude Bellingham shining and coach Thomas Tuchel praising their resilience, the team advances to face Norway, while Jordan Henderson's injury casts a shadow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 10:34 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 10:34 IST
England's Gritty Win Over Mexico Seals Quarterfinal Spot
England manager Thomas Tuchel (Photo: X/@England). Image Credit: ANI

In a nail-biting FIFA World Cup 2026 encounter, England head coach Thomas Tuchel lauded his team's resilience after a 3-2 victory over co-hosts Mexico propelled them into the quarterfinals. Despite Jarell Quansah's red card reducing them to 10 men, England displayed staunch determination to secure a face-off with Norway next.

Thomas Tuchel expressed a mixture of emotions, emphasizing pride in his squad's mentality and ability to overcome adversity. He stated, "This is the moment in tournaments where you find a way to win. It was hard, but we did it with pure mentality," highlighting the special nature of their achievement.

However, Tuchel also noted a somber moment as Jordan Henderson was hospitalized with a wrist injury sustained while celebrating the hard-fought win. The coach remarked on the seriousness of the injury but remained hopeful as the team prepares to channel fan energy into their next challenge.

The match saw Jude Bellingham rise to prominence, scoring twice and earning the Player of the Match title, while setting a record as the youngest player with 10 FIFA World Cup appearances. With their hopes of a second World Cup title intact, England moves forward with renewed vigor.

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