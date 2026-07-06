Trump Calls for Review on Controversial Foul Against USA Striker

President Donald Trump requested FIFA chief Gianni Infantino to review a red-card decision against USA striker Folarin Balogun, expressing that the foul call was unfair. Trump voiced his concerns to reporters, labeling the referee's decision as 'horrible' during a conversation in the Oval Office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | President Donald Trump Said On Monday He Asked Fifa Chief Gianni Infantino To Review A Redcard Foul Against Usa Striker Folarin Balogun And That He Did Not Think The Foul Called By The Horrible Referee Was Fair All I Did | Updated: 06-07-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 19:54 IST
Trump Calls for Review on Controversial Foul Against USA Striker
Donald Trump

On Monday, President Donald Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with a red-card foul call against USA striker Folarin Balogun. He requested FIFA chief Gianni Infantino to review the decision, highlighting his belief that the call was unjust.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump referred to the referee's decision as 'horrible' and emphasized that he did not see it as a foul. His plea underscores his interest in ensuring fair play for American athletes on the international stage.

The incident has sparked discussions about officiating fairness in soccer, with Trump's intervention emphasizing the significance of high-stakes reviews in the sport.

TRENDING

1
New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

Global
2
Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Global
3
Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Global
4
Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bottleneck Holding Back Rural Digital Growth

Why Digital Transformation Could Fail to Strengthen Companies in the Next Crisis

Western Pacific's Smoke-Free Push Faces Reality Check as WHO Highlights Serious Compliance Gaps

WHO Calls for Safer Urban Food Policies as Cities Become Epicenter of Global Nutrition Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026