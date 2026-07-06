Trump Calls for Review on Controversial Foul Against USA Striker
President Donald Trump requested FIFA chief Gianni Infantino to review a red-card decision against USA striker Folarin Balogun, expressing that the foul call was unfair. Trump voiced his concerns to reporters, labeling the referee's decision as 'horrible' during a conversation in the Oval Office.
On Monday, President Donald Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with a red-card foul call against USA striker Folarin Balogun. He requested FIFA chief Gianni Infantino to review the decision, highlighting his belief that the call was unjust.
Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump referred to the referee's decision as 'horrible' and emphasized that he did not see it as a foul. His plea underscores his interest in ensuring fair play for American athletes on the international stage.
The incident has sparked discussions about officiating fairness in soccer, with Trump's intervention emphasizing the significance of high-stakes reviews in the sport.
ALSO READ
-
Trump's Intervention Sparks FIFA Controversy at World Cup
-
Trial Begins in High-Profile Case of Charlie Kirk's Murder
-
Trump's Ultimatum: Deal with Iran or 'Finish the Job'
-
Controversy Unfolds: Trump's Call to FIFA Sparks Outrage Over Balogun's Eligibility
-
Trump's Unprecedented FIFA Intervention: A Controversial Call