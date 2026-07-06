Trump Calls for Review on Controversial Foul Against USA Striker

President Donald Trump Said On Monday He Asked Fifa Chief Gianni Infantino To Review A Redcard Foul Against Usa Striker Folarin Balogun And That He Did Not Think The Foul Called By The Horrible Referee Was Fair All I Did

On Monday, President Donald Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with a red-card foul call against USA striker Folarin Balogun. He requested FIFA chief Gianni Infantino to review the decision, highlighting his belief that the call was unjust.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump referred to the referee's decision as 'horrible' and emphasized that he did not see it as a foul. His plea underscores his interest in ensuring fair play for American athletes on the international stage.

The incident has sparked discussions about officiating fairness in soccer, with Trump's intervention emphasizing the significance of high-stakes reviews in the sport.