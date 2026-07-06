Trump's Ultimatum: Deal with Iran or 'Finish the Job'

President Donald Trump threatens military action against Iran, emphasizing deal-making or decisive force as unresolved U.S.-Iran talks continue. Despite a new ceasefire, Iranian unity remains strong following the funeral of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The U.S. aims to halt Iran's nuclear development through diplomacy or potential conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | President Donald Trump Said On Monday The United States Would Either Reach A Deal With Iran Or Finish The Job | Updated: 06-07-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 21:20 IST
Trump's Ultimatum: Deal with Iran or 'Finish the Job'
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump declared on Monday that the United States must either secure a deal with Iran or 'finish the job,' reiterating the potential for military intervention as Tehran exudes defiance post the funeral of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran concluded last week without any visible progress towards lasting peace, despite the intended diplomatic pause afforded by a 60-day ceasefire following U.S. and Israeli military actions that initiated conflict.

Trump's remarks emphasized the readiness to either negotiate or take decisive action, highlighting the U.S.'s capability to undermine Iran's infrastructure quickly, with concerns over the impact on millions. The ceasefire aimed to revive discussions about preventing Iran from advancing its nuclear capabilities.

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