FIFA President Gianni Infantino defended the organization's disciplinary process after U.S. President Donald Trump hailed FIFA's suspension of Folarin Balogun’s red-card ban. The decision, scrutinized by football federations and politicians, allowed the U.S. striker to play despite a red card during a match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The case, which has embroiled football in controversy, led UEFA and other officials to condemn FIFA's actions as undermining the integrity of the game. Former Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp criticized the perceived political interference, highlighting the ongoing debate over politics in sports.

The Royal Belgian Football Association is challenging Balogun's eligibility, while FIFA maintains its judicial bodies' independence. Critics argue for transparent and equal rule enforcement, as the situation raises concerns about the intersection of sports and political influence.